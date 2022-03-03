NYC suspect accused of smearing feces on straphanger's face reportedly lashes out at judge: 'F--- you, b----'

The man accused of smearing human feces all over a woman’s face and head in a New York City subway station told a judge at his arraignment "f--- you" and called the jurist – and his victim – a "b----," according to a recent report.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, unleashed a tirade in front of a Bronx Criminal Court judge on Tuesday, barking that he was "f------ tired of it" and stating: "I’m hungry. Why am I still here? They want to charge me with a hate crime," according to the New York Daily News.

Abrokwa was reportedly arrested immediately after the court appearance in connection with a September 2021 hate crime in which he allegedly threatened to kill a Jewish man.

Prior to that, he was arrested on Monday in connection with his alleged Feb. 21 attack against a 43-year-old woman. Police said the woman was sitting on a bench inside a Bronx subway station at East 241st Street when he approached and "struck her in the face and the back of the head with human feces," New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

Chilling video of the attack shows Abrokwa standing behind the woman as he continues to strike her in the head before walking away.

He was ultimately charged with assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

A prosecutor at his Tuesday arraignment said Abrokwa had previously encountered the woman minutes earlier, when he tried hitting on her, according to the News.

"Hey, mami, hey, mami, why don’t you talk to me?" he allegedly said, according the report.

But when she reneged, he tucked into an open subway train and defecated in a bag before unleashing his disgusting attack, the report alleges.

A criminal complaint related to the arrest describes how he smeared feces all over the woman’s "face, head, neck, shoulder, and back area."

As he did, he allegedly said: "Like this, b----?"

When police interviewed him later, he told them, "S--- happens. Haha. This is a s----- situation. Haha," the complaint further alleges.

Abrokwa had more to say during Tuesday night’s court appearance. As the judge and attorneys discussed a protective order for the victim, he allegedly said: "I don’t know that b----."

According to the Daily News, after the judge suggested he discuss the cases with his attorney, Abrokwa told her: ""Why are you disrespecting me? Why am I being mistreated by the system?"

He reportedly added: "I’m talking to my attorney. F--- you, b----."

Abrokwa was released without bail in the case – despite prosecutors’ efforts – but was then re-arrested to answer to the hate crime allegations, the report states.

He boasts at least 20 unsealed prior arrests, with charges consisting of robbery, assault, forcible touching, criminal possession of stolen property and aggravated harassment, police said.