An Asian American man was stabbed in NYC amid a rise in racialized violence

Gabby Landsverk
·3 min read
Manhattan Chinatown file photo
Corbis/Getty Images

  • A 23-year-old man is suspected in the stabbing of an Asian American man in New York City.

  • The February 25 attack is part of a rise in violence toward Asian Americans, activists say.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the suspect had been charged with a hate crime, citing CBS News reporting. However, a representative for the New York Police Department told Insider the case is not being investigated as a hate crime at this time. The story has been updated to reflect this.

A Brooklyn man is suspected in the stabbing of a 36-year-old Asian American man in New York City, CBS News reported. The attack, which was caught on video, is one of many violent incidents directed at Asian Americans in the past year, according to activists.

Police say the stabbing took place February 25 around 6:20 pm in Chinatown. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a large knife before fleeing on foot, the New York Police Department told CBS News.

CBS reported the suspect was charged with a hate crime, but NYPD told Insider the case is not being considered a hate crime at this time.

The victim was last reported to be in critical condition and in a medically induced coma - the knife was left lodged in his back, which may have prevented him from bleeding out, according to ABC7NY's CeFaan Kim.

23-year-old Salman Muflihi turned himself in Thursday night in connection with the attack, CBS reported. He has been charged with attempted homicide, assault, forgery, and possession of a weapon.

He had previously been charged in January with punching an Asian man in the head but was not charged with a hate crime for that assault, according to the New York Post.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise

This incident is one of many recent attacks against Asian Americans in the past year, part of a disturbing trend of violence that disproportionately targets the elderly, Insider's Erin Snodgrass previously reported.

coronavirus racism asian americans
Members of the Asian American Commission hold a press conference on the steps of the Massachusetts State House to condemn racism towards the Asian American community because of coronavirus on March 12, 2020 in Boston. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Thousands of cases of violence and harassment against Asian Americans have been reported in the past year, according to Stop AAPI Hate, which collects data on hate incidents.

People over 60 years old may be particularly at risk. In early February, a 91-year-old man in Oakland, California was shoved to the ground. The incident was recorded on video and widely shared on social media. And an 84-year-old man was fatally assaulted in San Francisco in January.

Activists have said the reported incidents may be just the tip of the iceberg, and that harassment may be even more widespread than data suggests, Insider previously reported.

  • New Yorkers rally in support of Asian-Americans

    Leading political figures in New York attended a rally in Manhattan Saturday in support of the Asian-American community targeted in random acts of violence recently. (Feb. 27)

  • "We are American, too": Hundreds in New York rally against anti-Asian hate

    Top political leaders promised support and tougher action against racially-motivated attacks on Asian Americans.

  • Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise. Here's what activists, lawmakers and police are doing to stop the violence

    Asian Americans are calling on political leaders and law enforcement to address growing concerns over coronavirus-related racial attacks.

  • Community expresses fear following latest Asian bias attack

    A 23-year-old Brooklyn man isn't facing hate crime charges after all after he allegedly stabbed an Asian man in the back because he "didn't like the way he looked at him," according to police.

  • Sacramento Teacher Uses Offensive Stereotype to Portray Asian-Americans During Class

    A Sacramento teacher used an offensive gesture to depict Asian-Americans, pulling her eyes in different directions to portray Japanese and Chinese people.

