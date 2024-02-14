NYC suspect nabbed for bashing stranger with bat, calling him ‘dirty Jew’

A hate crime suspect was nabbed Wednesday for bashing a stranger with a metal bat on a Staten Island street after calling him a “dirty Jew,” police said.

Obadiah Lashley, 29, was arrested one day after police blasted out images of the suspect in hopes someone might be able to lead them to him.

The attacker approached the 25-year-old victim on Grandview Ave. near Netherland Ave. in Mariners Harbor and asked, “Why are you a Jew?” around 2:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

The assailant then spat, “You dirty Jew!” before smashing the victim in the back of the head with the bat.

The attacker ran off and the victim was taken to Staten Island University Hospital to be treated for a cut to the head.

Lashley is charged with assault as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated harassment, menacing and assault.

He lives about half-a-mile from where the victim was attacked.

Lashley’s arraignment in Staten Island Criminal Court was pending Wednesday evening.