NYC synagogues receive disturbing hoax bomb threats, NYPD says

NEW YORK — The NYPD is investigating disturbing bomb threats emailed to synagogues throughout the city on Christmas Eve Day, though the messages appear to be a hoax, cops said Sunday.

Police described the threat as “not credible” but added, “we will continue to deploy resources to houses of worship around the city.”

“The NYPD is aware of and actively investigating a number of emails that have been sent to synagogues around the city indicating possible bomb threats. These emails appear to be part of another series of ‘swatting,’ or hoax threats, similar to campaigns that we have seen nationwide and in our city over the last few months,” police said in a statement.

“We will continue to work hand in hand with our law enforcement partners, houses of worship, and community leaders to keep New York City safe,” the statement continued.

“We are asking all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police. If you see something, say something by calling 911 or 1-888-NYC-SAFE.”

Synagogue Beth Jacob Ohev Shalom in Williamsburg was among the sites believed to have been targeted.

“This shul is the oldest Orthodox congregation in Brooklyn & Queens,” tweeted state Sen. Julia Salazar, D-Brooklyn. “It’s a beautiful and historic presence in Williamsburg where Jewish congregants and community members deserve to always feel safe.”

Sunday’s threats came amid an alarming spike in antisemitic incidents in the city and beyond since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, R-Brooklyn, demanded an investigation.

“Making bomb threats, even if false, is a crime and who ever is responsible must be arrested and held accountable,” she tweeted.

_____