NYC teen accused of fatally stabbing 16-year-old girlfriend in neck also charged with October shooting

A teen accused of fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend in the neck in Harlem was also charged with an October shooting when he turned himself in, the Daily News has learned.

Zyaire Crumbley surrendered with his mother and an attorney Monday night to face charges in the Sunday night slaying of Saniyah Lawrence inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. near W. 136th St.

He was also charged with attempted murder for an Oct. 27 shooting on Vermilyea Ave. in Inwood.

Crumbley, 18, allegedly opened fire at a rival, firing his gun multiple times, but hit no one. Witnesses at the scene identified him as the shooter, a police source said.

Crumbley was wanted for questioning in three robberies when he allegedly fatally slashed Lawrence in a jealous rage, police sources said. He has not yet been charged with those robberies.

On Sunday, Crumbley was hanging out with Lawrence when she received a phone call about 5:40 p.m., cops said.

Believing the call was from another man, Crumbley grabbed his girlfriend’s phone and refused to give it back, Manhattan prosecutors said.

“Get back or I’ll stab you!” Crumbley screamed at Lawrence when she tried to grab the phone back, court papers say.

As the two struggled over the phone, Crumbly stabbed her in the neck, according to prosecutors. He then ran out of the apartment with Lawrence’s phone.

A witness in the apartment saw Lawrence grabbing her bleeding neck and saw Crumbley with a knife in his hand, prosecutors said.

Lawrence was rushed to Harlem Hospital but could not be saved. An autopsy later revealed she had been stabbed in the neck and chest, according to court papers.

“Why would you do that?” Lawrence’s grieving maternal grandmother, Denise Jackson, 51, said Tuesday. “Why would you just take her life?”

Police quickly identified Crumbley as Lawrence’s suspected killer and had been knocking on the doors of the teen’s relatives when he surrendered. Relatives persuaded him to turn himself in, police sources said.

Crumbley, sporting a white surgical mask, an orange-and-teal jacket, black pants and black-and-white sneakers, did not say a word as cops walked him out of the 32nd Precinct stationhouse on Tuesday night.

A Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered him held without bail during his arraignment late Tuesday.