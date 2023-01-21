NYC teen dies in Brooklyn stabbing NYPD suspects was gang related; latest in rash of violence involving city’s youth

A teenage boy died Saturday of a wound he suffered when he was jumped and stabbed by a group of teens in Brooklyn, police said.

The killing was the latest in a rash of violence across the city involving young people, including a shooting Thursday night that took the life of a 15-year-old Bronx boy.

Five teenage boys chasing 17-year-old Nyheem Wright around 3:20 p.m. Friday caught up with him in a Rite Aid parking lot on Mermaid Ave. near W. 30th St. in Coney Island.

There they beat him up and mortally stabbed him, said police.

When cops arrived, they found that Nyheem had been stabbed once in the torso.

He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon, cops said.

The attack took place in a parking lot in a retail district, across Mermaid Ave. from from elementary school P.S. 329 The Surfside School, where students had been let out about a half hour earlier.

Cops believe the attack was gang related, a police source said. There had been no arrests as of Saturday, and the investigation remained underway.

Nyheem was a student at K728 Liberation Diploma Plus high school, about a mile from the scene, according to the NYC School Safety Coalition.

Police officials have blamed the youth violence on gangs and on social-media taunting.

Crime is up in Coney Island in the first weeks of 2023, police department data shows.

As of Jan. 15, police in the 60th Precinct, which covers the neighborhood, counted 26 felony assaults, up 160% from the 10 felony assaults reported in the same period of 2022. Burglaries and grand larcenies are also up.

But as of January 15, no shootings had been reported in the precinct.

With Cayla Bamberger