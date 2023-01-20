NYC teen dies in shooting outside South Bronx PAL facility; ‘Disheartening to know we lost a good kid,’ says former teacher

A teen described by former teachers as a “good kid” died Friday after he was shot outside a South Bronx Police Athletic League facility that was hosting a basketball game, cops said.

The 15-year-old — identified as Josue Lopez-Ortega of Laconia — was with a 16-year-old outside the PAL facility in Longwood, on Longwood Ave. near Fox St. on Thursday night when gunfire erupted at about 8:50 p.m., said police.

A masked suspect shot Josue in the head, said law enforcement sources. The other teen, whose name was not released, was blasted in the leg, the sources said.

Josue fell to the pavement, while the other youth stumbled around the corner and away from the gunfire, the sources added.

A man working across the street heard the three shots, and realized right away that Josue was badly hurt.

“He was face-down on the sidewalk in front of the PAL,” the man said. “He wasn’t moving. It was bad man, bad.”

Both were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where the 15-year-old was in critical condition up to his death on Friday. The other teen was expected to recover.

Police were still seeking the shooter on Friday night.

Josue and the unidentified shooting victim once attended at M.S. 302, near the Police Athletic League building. Teachers there remember both boys as good students.

“Josue was a student of mine, and a classmate of my son,” said Nadine Walker, who teaches at the school. “He was a good kid. When I broke the news to my son, he was devastated. It’s disheartening to know we lost a good kid.”

That the shooting happened outside the Police Athletic League was especially upsetting to the community, said another teacher, Yolanda Fontain.

“It affected not only the teachers, the kids, but the whole community,” Fontain said. “We watched them grow up.

“PAL is supposed to be a safe haven for them. There is no hanging out around here. They go there. We’re not down for violence,” Fontain said. She also remembered Josue as “always a good kid.”