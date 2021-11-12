NYC teen hit with manslaughter charge for driving into pedestrian while high

An 18-year-old driver who fatally crashed into a pedestrian in Brooklyn while high on drugs has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and a slew of other charges, police said Friday.

Tyler Patrick was allegedly on amphetamines when he hit a 33-year-old man near the intersection of Bushwick Ave. and Meserole St. in Williamsburg around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was crossing the avenue mid-block when the teen behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro allegedly crashed into him.

The pedestrian suffered traumatic injuries to his brain and body and was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Patrick, of Brooklyn, was not injured and remained at the scene. Along with vehicular manslaughter, he was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and reckless driving, police said.

There were more than 90 pedestrian fatalities in the five boroughs as of the end of September, according to the city’s Vision Zero program.