NYC teen who murdered Barnard student Tessa Majors gets 14 years to life in prison

NEW YORK — The teenager who killed Barnard College student Tessa Majors during a botched robbery was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years to life in prison.

“At the end of his sentence, Rashaun Weaver goes home. Tess doesn’t,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos said before Rashaun Weaver learned his fate.

Weaver was 14 when he and two other youths accosted Majors and stabbed her to death inside Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Weaver slowly read a prepared statement in court.

“I want to apologize to Tessa’s family for my immature and thoughtless actions,” the 16-year-old said, adding that he was “embarrassed.”

“I wish I never resorted to crime,” Weaver explained. “I would give anything to go back in time so that it never happened.”

