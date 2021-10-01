NYC teen walks into Brooklyn deli and gets busted as murder accomplice

It was the wrong place for an accomplice in a Brooklyn gang banger’s slaying — but right time for the cops who busted him.

Aramis Gonzalez, 18, strolled into a deli on Classon Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant as detectives reviewed surveillance video - featuring him, moments before the Wednesday evening killing of Jaden Turnage, 16, on Monroe St. near Classon Ave., cops said.

Turnage was a member of the Structure gang, police said. He and his friends had previously jumped the shooter.

Gonzalez, police believe, handed the murder weapon to the gunman, who chased Turnage and shot him in the chest.

Turnage was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital, where he died.

During the investigation, police reviewed video from a Classon Ave. deli. The footage, from before the shooting, shows the victim with two friends when the shooter walks in with Gonzalez.

As detectives were reviewing the video, Gonzalez walked in, startling detectives, who arrested him, police said.

The shooter is still being sought.

Gonzalez is charged with murder and gun possession, police said.

He has one prior arrest, for allegedly robbing a deliveryman’s bike on Sept. 16.