NYC thief breaks into two unmarked cop cars, swipes blank tickets

Maybe this thief wanted to write his own tickets.

A man broke into two unmarked NYPD vehicles and swiped a duffel bag, a battery charger, house keys and a book of blank tickets early Sunday, police said Friday. They valued the stolen property at about $300.

The incident happened on West. 8th St. across from the New York Aquarium in Coney Island, Brooklyn, just after 5 a.m.

On Friday, cops released surveillance video showing the suspect walking down the street before the theft. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS. Calls are confidential.