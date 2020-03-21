NYC Has a Third of U.S. Cases; States Shut Down: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- New York City accounts for almost a third of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases. More states followed New York and California in tightening restrictions on the public and business.

Airlines warned of flight and jobs cuts without U.S. aid. An aide in the office of Vice President Mike Pence tested positive.

U.S. stocks fell, capping their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. Goldman Sachs warned the U.S. economy may shrink 24% in the second quarter.

Key Developments:

Worldwide cases top 250,000, more than 10,000 deadU.S. infections exceed 17,000, fatalities top 220Spain, Iran cases rise to almost 20,000Target boosts pay, Walmart to hire 150,000 workersDelta says 13,000 workers are on unpaid leaveItaly had 627 deaths in one day, the most anywhereFour U.S. senators sold stock after virus briefings in January

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here.

Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus and here for maps and charts. For analysis of the impact from Bloomberg Economics, click here. To see the impact on oil and commodities demand, click here.

Washington State Urges Residents to Stay Home (8 a.m. HK)

Washington Governor Jay Inslee stopped short of issuing an order to keep people isolated, but encouraged residents to stay home to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Inslee, whose state has reported the most deaths so far, said people aren’t treating the illness as a mortal threat.

U.S. Team Rescued From Honduras (7:55 a.m. HK)

An Air Force C-130 transport flew 89 Americans -- including members of a U.S. women’s football team -- out of Honduras to Charleston, South Carolina, the second mission to fetch citizens unable to leave the Central American country.

Earlier, a C-17 flew from Honduras’ Soto Cano Air Base with other passengers, including half of the team, the U.S. Southern Command said in a statement.

The 55-member team became trapped after Honduras closed its borders in response to the coronavirus. They were on a charity visit for a local homeless shelter, and to play in a tournament, CBS Sports said on its website.

Pence Aide Confirmed With Virus (6:30 a.m. HK)

An employee in the office of Vice President Mike Pence, leading the government’s response to the outbreak, has tested positive for the illness, according to a statement.

“Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual,” said Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary. “Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

NYC Leads U.S. in Cases (6:20 a.m. HK)

New York City accounts for almost a third of the U.S. cases of Covid-19, and half the infections in the state.

“We are now the epicenter of this crisis,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference.

De Blasio reported 5,151 infections as of Friday morning out of 17,041 nationwide and 7,102 in New York state. The virus has caused 29 deaths, the mayor said.

Three states have a majority of U.S. cases: New York, Washington and California.

Target, Walmart Aid Workers (6:15 a.m. HK)

Target Corp. is boosting hourly wages, expanding its paid-leave policy and delivering bonuses to thousands of store employees to reward rank-and-file staff for coping with the coronavirus.

The retailer is raising hourly pay by $2 until at least May 2, and offering paid sick leave of up to 30 days for staffers who are 65 or older, pregnant or have underlying medical conditions. It’s doling out bonuses from $250 to $1,500 for hourly workers who oversee departments like beauty or food and beverage.

The moves come just hours after rival Walmart Inc. said it would hire 150,000 additional staff and disperse bonuses of as much as $300 to its hourly associates.

United, Southwest Warn on Flights (5:40 p.m. NY)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it will lay off employees in less than two weeks unless Congress passes a package to help carriers amid a collapse in air travel. Southwest Airlines Co. said it will cut more flights.

United trimmed 60% of its typical schedule for April, cutting 85% of its international service and 42% of domestic flying. The schedule for May may be cut even further, Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby told employees in a memo.

Southwest, which carries the most passengers in U.S. markets, will cut 1,000 daily flights starting Sunday because of a plunge in demand. International service will end after Sunday until at least May 4 as more nations restrict cross-border travel.