NYC limits shelter stay for adult migrants

Ontario's government-funded birth registry has confirmed a data breach affecting some 3.4 million people who sought pregnancy care, including the personal health data of close to two million newborns and children across the Canadian province. BORN Ontario said in a statement on Monday that hackers copied more than a decade's worth of data including fertility, pregnancy, newborn and child health care offered between January 2010 and May 2023. BORN attributed the cyberattack to the mass-hack targeting MOVEit, a file transfer tool used by organizations to share large data sets over the internet.