NYC Transit to stop taking new train cars from Bombardier until existing cars fixed

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL (Reuters) - New York City Transit will stop taking new train car deliveries from Canada's Bombardier until it fixes existing cars, NYC Transit president Andy Byford told a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) committee meeting this week.

Byford told the meeting that Bombardier is not making a "case" to win future rail contracts from a longstanding New York rail customer, following performance problems and delivery delays on a subway car order, according to a webcast of the meeting viewed by Reuters.

Bombardier spokesman Eric Prud'Homme said in an email that the Canadian plane and train maker is working with NYC Transit to approve a "technical solution" that would return the trains to service. "We expect this to happen shortly," Prud'Homme said.

