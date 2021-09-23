NYC vagrant nabbed in Bronx basement murder

A homeless man is under arrest for beating a man to death and leaving his corpse to rot in an abandoned Bronx building, police said.

Delroy Dunn, 56, is facing murder, manslaughter and weapons possession charges for fatally pummeling Locksley Christie, 52, cops said.

Christie’s badly decomposed body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 4 hidden under a pile of sheetrock in the basement of a boarded-up house on Briggs Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park, police said.

The dead man’s friends told detectives they hadn’t seen him since July 29.

The home Christie’s body was found in was destroyed by fire in 2016. Someone called cops last month after they got a whiff of a foul odor coming from the building.

Christie, who lived around the corner from where he was found, died from blunt force trauma to the head, an autopsy later revealed.

Police did not reveal the motive for the slaying.

Dunn’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Thursday.