NYC Warehouse Workers Vote to Become First Unionized Amazon Employees

Employees at an Amazon warehouse in New York City voted to unionize on Friday in the first successful U.S. organizing effort at the company.

The tally was 2,654 votes in favor of joining the union and 2,131 opposed, with 67 challenged ballots, according to the Associated Press. The results still must be formally certified by the National Labor Relations Board.

The JFK8 fulfillment center on Staten Island, which employs some 6,000 workers, will join the Amazon Labor Union.

