A 39-year-old woman was shot dead in front of her Queens home Friday morning, police said.

Dawn Peterson was gunned down on Foch Blvd. near 155th St. in South Jamaica at 6:20 a.m., cops said.

The triggerman walked up to Peterson and shot her numerous times in the chest and back and took off, authorities said.

Peterson was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where she died.

