NYC woman accused of Brooklyn murder slipped by NYPD cops who thought killer was a man

A wig-wearing assassin eluded cops moments after she calmly gunned down a rival in Brooklyn because officers who stopped her thought the killer was a man, prosecutors admitted Friday.

Claudia Banton, was pulled over while behind the wheel of a white Mercedes after she allegedly shot Delia Johnson, 42, as she hung out with friends near a stoop on Franklin Ave. at Prospect Place in Crown Heights on Aug. 4, authorities said.

Banton, 42, was “pulled over very shortly after the incident,” Assistant District Attorney Lauren Silver said at the suspect’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court. “The police did not know they were looking for a female and they let the defendant go, however that is also captured on body camera and you can very clearly see the defendant’s face in the same car that she fled the crime in.”

Only later did cops realize they let the trigger-woman slip through their fingers.

The killing was caught on video that clearly shows a spandex-clad woman in a long blonde wig stroll up to Johnson and pump a bullet into her head at point blank range.

The violence sent bystanders scrambling. One man recoiled in horror near a parked car, while the people Johnson were speaking to toppled backward on the steps. The assailant sashayed away.

Banton took off after the slaying and was extradited back to New York from Florida. She was arrested in Jacksonville on Nov. 9 by the NYPD and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Johnson’s family believes Banton followed the victim from a neighborhood funeral before the slaying.

“I just don’t understand. It’s a hard road. It’s very hard,” said Delia Barry, Johnson’s mother, who said she knows Banton.

“You see somebody you had your hand in raising — that took my baby. I just don’t understand,” Barry said in tears after Banton’s arraignment.

Banton has several misdemeanor and felony convictions, prosecutors said, including a forgery conviction she did seven and a half years in prison for in Georgia.

She was remanded to jail after her arraignment.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the crime.