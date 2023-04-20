NYC woman gets 21 years in attempted cheesecake poisoning of lookalike friend

A Brooklyn woman convicted of trying to kill her lookalike friend with a poisoned cheesecake was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison, CBS New York's Jesse Zanger reports.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was found guilty of attempted murder in February.

Viktoria Nasyrova in undated photo from her Facebook page / Credit: Viktoria Nasyrova / Facebook

Prosecutors said she hoped to kill Olga Svyk with a cheesecake laced with a potentially fatal drug so she could steal Svyk's identity, passport and other documents and return to Russia.

According to prosecutors, Nasyrova visited the Queens apartment of the then-35-year-old victim in 2016, cheesecake in hand. At the time, they strongly resembled each other — both had dark hair and similar complexions — and both spoke Russian.

The district attorney said Svyk ate the cake, then vomited and hallucinated but survived, and evidence led authorities to Nasyrova.

In court Wednesday, Svyk said, "For her, it was an easy thing to try and take the life of another person. It was an easy thing to gain the trust of another person."

After the sentencing, she said, "I wait so many years to say that. ... It feels good."

During sentencing, the judge referred to Nasyrova as extremely dangerous.

