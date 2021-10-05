NYC woman shoves commuter into moving subway train at Times Square in brazen, on-camera attack

Disturbing video released by the New York Police Department Monday shows a woman getting up from a bench and shoving another woman into a moving subway train entering a Times Square station during the early morning rush hour commute in what’s believed to be an unprovoked attack.

The female suspect, whom police describe as a woman in her 30s wearing a multicolored scarf, black shirt and beige pants, is seen getting up from a bench inside the 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue station and suddenly shoving a 42-year-old woman, who is off camera.

Video shows it happened as a northbound No. 1 train was speeding into the station. The assailant then appears to calmly walk away, as several other bystanders on the platform appear relatively unaffected. Police say the 42-year-old woman did not fall onto the tracks, but rather the force of the push knocked her into the moving train before she ricocheted backward onto the platform.

She was transported to a nearby hospital with facial injuries police said are serious but not life-threatening, PIX 11 reported.

Detectives canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses, but the unidentified suspect was not found as of Monday. NYPD Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

The same NYPD officers who responded to the shoving incident were back to work hours later, canvassing both the street and below ground after reports of gunfire at the same transit hub, WNBC reported. A man in his 30s appeared to have been shot in a leg on a southbound platform.

An officer at the scene near the corner of 40th Street and Seventh Avenue told a WNBC reporter it seemed the victim inadvertently wounded himself, though the incident remains under investigation.