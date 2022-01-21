NYC woman who spat at Jewish kids and said ‘Hitler should have killed you all’ is arrested

The woman caught on camera spitting on an 8-year-old boy outside a Brooklyn synagogue after telling the child and his friends that “Hitler should have killed you all,” has been busted.

Members of the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force arrested Christina Darling, 21, on Thursday and charged her with aggravated harassment as a hate crime and menacing as a hate crime.

Darling, an education, English and psychology major at St. Francis College, was recorded on surveillance video storming up to the boy and two other children on Avenue P near Coleman St. in Marine Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, authorities said.

She stood in front of the youngsters and shouted, “Hitler should have killed you all. I’ll kill you and know where you live,” cops said. After that, she spat and stalked off, police said.

The children were standing in front of the Kehal Tiferet Avrohom Ziditshov Orthodox synagogue, cops said.

Members of the NYPD Brooklyn South Warrants Squad helped arrest Darling. Her arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court was pending Friday.

After Darling’s arrest, a Jewish student at St. Francis College in Brooklyn Heights put together a petition on change.org, encouraging school president Miguel Martinez-Saenz to expel Darling from the school.

“St. Francis College has a strong policy against all forms of bullying, racism, antisemitism, and acts of violence rooted in hatred and bigotry,” wrote the student, who is identified on the petition by the initials G.M. “I urge President Miguel Martinez-Saenz to stand by his promises and denounce this horrifying act of racism, bigotry, and harassment against the Jewish people.”

Just over 1,900 people have signed the petition as of Friday afternoon.