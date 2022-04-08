NYC Won’t Open Wells Fargo Accounts Over Racial Disparities

Shawn Donnan, Hannah Levitt and Ann Choi
·2 min read
  Brad Lander
    American politician

(Bloomberg) -- New York City vowed not to open any new bank accounts with Wells Fargo & Co. after a Bloomberg News investigation found the bank approved Black homeowners seeking to refinance mortgages in the pandemic at a far lower rate than White ones.

In a joint letter to Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf on Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander pointed to what they called the “checkered history” of Wells Fargo’s mortgage business going back to the 2008 financial crisis when the bank and others were accused of steering Black applicants into high-interest subprime mortgages.

“In light of this persisting track record of discrimination, New York City will not be opening any new depository accounts with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as we continue to investigate these troubling findings,” the two officials wrote.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo didn’t immediately comment. In the past, the company has said that “additional, legitimate, credit-related factors” were responsible for the differences.

Wells Fargo approved just 47% of Black homeowners who completed applications to refinance mortgages in 2020 compared with 72% of White applicants, Bloomberg reported last month. In 2021 its approval rate for Black applicants increased to 58% but continued to lag behind White homeowners, 79% of whom had their bid to refinance approved. In both years Wells Fargo’s approval rate for Black refi applicants trailed other major banks and nonbank lenders.

The move by Adams and Lander is unlikely to have immediate consequence for Wells Fargo or for the city. The bank was put back on a list of financial institutions approved to do business with the city last year after being dropped in 2017 amid concerns about discriminatory lending. The city said in a statement that it currently has no deposit accounts with Wells Fargo.

But the demand for answers adds to scrutiny from lawmakers in Washington who asked the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to examine Wells Fargo’s lending practices after the Bloomberg investigation was published.

The bank also faces at least three lawsuits from Black homeowners over its refinancing practices.

