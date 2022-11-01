NYC yellow cabbie badly hurt by 100 mph Midtown Manhattan drag racer, police say

A yellow cab driver was badly hurt in Midtown when a drag racer going an estimated 100 mph slammed into his car, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim, Golam Uddin, 51, fractured his collarbone, patella and multiple ribs.

The suspect, Hamza Salman, 27, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and participating in a speed contest or race.

The collision happened 4:35 a.m. Sunday at Fifth Ave. and W. 44th St.

Salman speeding down the avenue in his white 2018 BMW M5, ran red lights at 46th, 45th and 44th streets as he raced a blue BMW, authorities said.

At W. 44th St., Salman slammed into Uddin’s taxi.

The force of the collision sent the taxi a full block south until he came to a rest at 43rd St., the criminal complaint said.

“I caught the red light and I hit the taxi,” Salman said, according to a complaint in Manhattan Criminal Court. “It wasn’t red when I hit it. It was yellow and the taxi was in the middle lane and I hit it.”

Uddin, the complaint said, was in shock and incoherent when first responders got to the scene. He was in critical condition when medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital.

Salman, who lives in Queens, was arraigned Sunday and let go under supervised release.

The driver he was racing fled the scene, police said.