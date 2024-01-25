NYCAMH honors Seward with 'Hero Award'

Jan. 25—Former state Senator James Seward has been honored by the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health "for tirelessly advocating for New York State agriculture and the health and safety of those working in it," according to a media release from the Bassett Healthcare Network.

NYCAMH, a program of Bassett, works to enhance agricultural and rural health by preventing and treating occupational injury and illness.

"Agriculture is tremendously important to New York State's economy, and supporting this segment is critical. That's why I have been a big supporter of NYCAMH during my years in the New York State Senate," Seward said in the release. "It has been an honor to work side by side with each of you on behalf of farmers and the agricultural community in New York State. Our joint efforts will continue."

The NYCAMH Hero Award was created "to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of an individual or community partner whose work has enhanced agricultural safety and health in New York," the release said. NYCAMH cited Seward "for his dedication to the agricultural community and his support of NYCAMH's programs and services." Seward's support of increased availability of health insurance for uninsured farmers was cited in the release.

The award was presented at the NYCAMH quarterly Advisory Board meeting at The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown. Lisa Betrus, senior vice president and chief administrative and strategy officer for Bassett accepted the award on Seward's behalf.

"NYCAMH is tremendously fortunate to have the longtime support of Senator Jim Seward to advance their work during his time in the New York State Senate and beyond," Betrus said. "He continues to be a steward of agricultural medicine and health. I can think of no one more deserving of this recognition."

"NYCAMH, like many Bassett Healthcare Network programs, has been immensely bolstered by Senator Seward's ongoing support," said Erika Scott, deputy director of NYCAMH and the Northeast Center for Occupational Health and Safety. "His dedication to the farming community and to NYCAMH have ensured sustained programming to safeguard the health and safety of New York's farmers, farmworkers, and farm families. For that, we are indebted to the Senator for his steadfast leadership, friendship, and guidance."

Seward served in the state Senate from 1987 to 2020.