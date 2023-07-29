NYC's 'Preppy Killer' released from prison on separate drug charges

Robert Chambers, who became known as the "Preppy Killer" after he strangled a woman in New York City's Central Park in 1986, was released from prison this week on separate drug charges.

Chambers, 56, served 15 years of his 19-year sentence at Shawangunk Correctional Facility for drug and assault charges and was released on Tuesday. He will remain on supervised release until 2028.

He was arrested in 2007 for selling drugs out of his apartment, four years following his release from prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter for strangling Jennifer Levin in the park in the summer of 1986 after they left a bar together.

At the time, his defense team claimed he and Levin had been having "rough sex" and he strangled her to death by accident because she was hurting him, according to FOX 5.

INFAMOUS LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT BEHIND GILGO BEACH MURDERS IN CUSTODY: OFFICIALS

Levin’s body was found partially naked and it was clear there had been a struggle.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO STRANGLING WOMAN AND LEAVING BODY IN MISSOURI WOODS AFTER 3 DECADES

In 1988, he was sentenced to 15 year and was released in 2003.

The case inspired the 1989 TV movie "The Preppie Murder" with William Baldwin as Chambers and Lara Flynn Boyle as Levin. It also influenced multiple episodes of the "Law & Order" franchise, Mike Doyle’s character in the HBO series "Oz," Illeana Douglas’ character in "Cape Fear" and was most recently the subject of a docuseries exploring the victim blaming that went on during the trial.

"She was a lot shorter than me. Robert’s even taller," Levin’s friend Peter Davis said on the 2019 AMC and SundanceTV docuseries "The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park."

"There’s the misconception that she was this wild, tough girl who can dominate a big guy fooling around. That’s just ridiculous. If you put them next to each other, anyone would doubt that could ever happen," he added.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.