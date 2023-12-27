Nye County Sheriff’s Office identifies ‘armed, wanted suspect’ in Pahrump homicide investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has identified an alleged armed and wanted suspect in a homicide investigation.

It happened on Monday evening in the area of Leslie Street and Wilson Road in Pahrump, according to NCSO.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released a photo of a “wanted suspect in connection with the case,” according to NCSO’s Facebook page.

The suspect was identified as Edward “Travis” Parrett and was described to have last been seen in the area of Ogallala and Red Butte.

On Tuesday, Edward “Travis” Parrett was accused as a “wanted suspect” in connection with the homicide investigation on Dec. 25, 2024, in Pahrump, according to Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. (NCSO)

Parrett should not be approached and is considered armed and dangerous, according to NCSO.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 or Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

