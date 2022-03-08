Nyet! McDonald’s shuts down its Russian eateries

Ba da ba ba ba — they’re closin’ it.

McDonald’s is shuttering its 850 Russian eateries in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The fast food giant said in a statement Tuesday that it would continue to pay its 62,000 employees during the indefinite shutdown.

“As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace,” that statement said.

The global company opened its first Russian store in Moscow store in 1990 when Russia was still part of the Soviet Union. Customers lined-up for Big Mac sandwiches and a taste of Western culture. McDonald’s said Tuesday that denying its products to the communities it serves isn’t something the company takes lightly.

“At the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s said.

The eatery, marked by its signature Golden Arches logo, said there’s no telling when it will resume operations in Russia. McDonalds had been criticized for continuing operations following Russia’s unprovoked Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“As we move forward, McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required,” its statement said.

McDonald’s said it will also continue paying its Ukrainian employees whose workplaces were shutdown when Russia attacked. The company will continue operations of its Ronald McDonald House Charities in Russia and Ukraine.