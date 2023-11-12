Nyle Corrigan death: Police appeal on third anniversary

Police have made a fresh appeal on the third anniversary of the killing of a teenager who was shot in the back.

Nyle Corrigan, 19, died after the attack in Stockbridge Village, Knowsley, on 12 November 2020.

Eleven people were held in connection with his death but nobody was charged, Merseyside Police said.

Det Ch Insp Cath Cummings, who is leading the investigation, said she wanted information from a crowd who gathered after the shooting.

"It is suspected that they may have been key witnesses after the incident," she said.

"Therefore we urge anyone who was in the area at the time who hasn't already to please contact us, as any information provided could be vital."

The events of three years ago unfolded at about 18:30 GMT.

She said there was a dedicated web portal for people to submit information or footage to "bring those responsible to justice".

"We know how difficult it can be for people to speak up and pass on what they know, which is why people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously," she added.

