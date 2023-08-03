NYmancharged in alleged Apple product resale scam using Greenwich resident's pension checks

Aug. 3—Assistant State's Attorney Steven Alquesta said Lin was a part of an "Apple product resale scam" in which he and at least one other person stole a 64-year-old Greenwich resident's pension checks and cashed them using stolen identifying information. In total, Lin is accused of stealing about $3,200, according to his arrest warrant.

Lin then used the stolen funds to purchase Apple gift cards, with which he then bought various products, then sold and shipped them to another seller located outside of the United States, Alquesta said.

Using security camera footage, Greenwich investigators were able to identify a Nissan Rogue associated with the individuals seen making purchases using the Apple gift cards, according to Lin's warrant. Police said in the warrant that they later connected Lin to the car in question.

Police wrote in the warrant that Lin "strongly resembles" a man seen on camera during one of the Apple purchases. Cellphone data obtained by police also put Lin in the area at the time the purchases were made, the warrant said.

The Greenwich police investigation revealed that an email associated with Lin showed about $185,492 in Apple purchases, which included those made with the funds stolen from the 64-year-old Greenwich resident.

Lin was arraigned at state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday afternoon and was held on $50,000 bond.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.