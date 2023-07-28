NYmancharged with assaulting driver on I-95 in Greenwich, state police say

Jul. 28—Around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, troopers received multiple 911 calls reporting an active assault occurring inside a Jeep driving north on Interstate 95 in Greenwich. Callers said a male passenger was hitting the Jeep's driver and the driver was yelling to passing motorists that they needed help, state police said.

The Jeep continued north and eventually pulled over to the right shoulder just before Exit 10 in Darien. Dispatchers, using state Department of Transportation traffic cameras, saw the man, later identified as Arciuolo, exit the Jeep, open the driver's side door and reach into the vehicle. They then saw a second vehicle pull over onto the shoulder and a male passenger exiting before briefly speaking to Arciuolo, according to state police.

A witness told police they saw Arciuolo hit the Jeep's driver and the driver was "visibly bleeding," state police said. Arciuolo, at one point, briefly walked away from the Jeep driver's side door, at which time the driver locked the doors. Arciuolo then unsuccessfully tried to open the driver's door again just before troopers arrived, according to state police.

At the scene, troopers saw Arciuolo standing at the driver's side door. A trooper spoke to Arciuolo, who told police that a verbal argument had occurred before they pulled over, state police said.

Troopers then approached the Jeep's driver, whose face was bleeding and said their injuries were caused by Arciuolo hitting them in the face. Troopers also noted that the small child in the Jeep had no visible injuries, state police said.

Arciuolo was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child. He was held on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford Friday, state police said.