A Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) insider increased their holdings by 32% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation's (NASDAQ:NYMX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director James Robinson bought US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$1.65 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.38). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. James Robinson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Nymox Pharmaceutical insiders own about US$15m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Nymox Pharmaceutical Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Nymox Pharmaceutical insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Nymox Pharmaceutical insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Nymox Pharmaceutical (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

