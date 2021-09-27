Is Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Nymox Pharmaceutical Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Nymox Pharmaceutical last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$6.2m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$10m. Therefore, from June 2021 it had roughly 7 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Nymox Pharmaceutical's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Nymox Pharmaceutical isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With the cash burn rate up 28% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Nymox Pharmaceutical due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Nymox Pharmaceutical Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Nymox Pharmaceutical shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a market capitalisation of US$171m and burnt through US$10m last year, which is 6.0% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Nymox Pharmaceutical's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Nymox Pharmaceutical's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Nymox Pharmaceutical's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Nymox Pharmaceutical you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

