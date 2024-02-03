NYPA helping to 'EVolve' car-buying habits

Feb. 3—New York Power Authority officials are urging those thinking about buying an electric vehicle to stop by this weekend's Buffalo Auto Show.

State experts will be on hand to discuss rebates for new electric car purchases or leases. A new interactive kiosk will help visitors locate public fast chargers and map out New York road trips to see how an EV would fit into their lifestyle. Experts can also answer questions about charging at home or on the road, costs, the basics of charging, and locator and payment apps.

The Drive Clean Rebate program, an up to $2,000 point-of-sale rebate administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), helps consumers purchase or lease an electric vehicle. The rebate is offered at participating car dealerships with higher rebates available on longer-range, all-electric vehicles. Since 2017, the program has provided more than 125,000 rebates.

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is installing hundreds of fast chargers throughout the state as part of its EVolve NY network. More than 150 of these chargers, which can power up a vehicle in 15-30 minutes, are currently available to give EV drivers more options for quick, convenient charging and to help New York State achieve its clean energy goals.

NYPA and NYSERDA representatives will be in Room #108 in the Energy Zone.

The show at the Buffalo Convention Center continues from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 10 am. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.buffaloautoshow.com.