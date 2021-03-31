NYPD announce charges in Asian American attack

A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested on assault and hate crime charges in an attack on an Asian American woman in New York City. (March 31)

Video Transcript

DERMOT SHEA: Thanks.

CY VANCE: Thanks a lot.

DERMOT SHEA: Thank you.

The individual we have arrested in this horrific case, 38-year-old Brandon Elliott, is charged with a completely unprovoked violent attack on an innocent defenseless woman.

CY VANCE: The defendant, Mr. Elliott, is accused of brutally shoving, kicking, and stomping a 65-year-old mother to the ground after telling her that she didn't belong here. So let me join the commissioner in being clear. This brave woman belongs here. Asian-American New Yorkers belong here. Everyone belongs here.

Mr. Elliott will be arraigned shortly in Manhattan Criminal Court on two counts of assault in the second degree as a hate crime, and one count of attempted assault in the first degree as a hate crime. If convicted, he will face up to 25 years in prison, as well as other consequences related to his lifetime parole.

We will ask for remand, which would be for the judge to impose confinement without the ability to get out unless the judge somehow subsequently decides that bail should be set.

