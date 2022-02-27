NYPD: Armed suspects robbed Brooklyn store, stole $2,000, employee's wallet

Reuters

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned call for humanitarian corridors to help refugees leave Ukraine and said those who make war should not be deluded into thinking that God is on their side. As some in his audience in St. Peter's Square held large Ukrainian flags, Francis said his "heart is broken" and invited people to take part in an international day of prayer and fasting for peace which he has called for Ash Wednesday, March 2. "They don't consider the everyday lives of people but put partisan interests before everything and trust in the diabolic and perverse logic of weapons, which is the furthest thing from God's mind."