NYPD arrests 2nd suspect in shooting of 10-year-old Justin Wallace in Queens

The NYPD has arrested a second suspect in connection with the Saturday night shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in Queens’ Far Rockaway community.

Justin Wallace was shot and killed and his adult cousin was injured after surveillance video showed a man shooting multiple rounds from a handgun through their front door.

One of the bullets tore into Justin’s chest, and he succumbed to the injury at a hospital. He would have turned 11 years old on Tuesday, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Officers on Friday executed a search warrant at a home on Beach 45th Street, where they arrested Ashram "Kevin" Lochan, 26, and recovered multiple firearms – and a 37mm flare launcher. He has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

It was not immediately clear what role he played in the incident.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF 10-YEAR-OLD NYC BOY

Police said earlier this week they arrested the suspected gunman, 29-year-old Jovan Young, in connection with the case. His charges include murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Justin’s father Albert Wallace, 57, told the New York Post he was in the basement when he heard the gunshots. He went upstairs to find his sixth-grader unresponsive in a puddle of blood.

He said that the shooting came after a longstanding dispute between his family and their neighbors over a shared driveway.

"He kill[ed] my son over the driveway," he told the paper.

Justin was one of four people killed in more than a dozen shootings in New York City over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shootings in the NYPD’s 101st Precinct, which includes Far Rockaway, are actually down by around 30% so far this year compared to last, according to department statistics. But murders are up, four as of last week compared to three in 2020.

Fox News’ Maria Paronich contributed to this report.