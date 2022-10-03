NYPD asks for help after man follows woman into Chinatown apartment building and sexually assaults her

The New York Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man sexually assaulted a woman in her Chinatown apartment building.

The attacker followed the 27-year-old woman into her building near Market Street and Madison Street on Sept. 24, police said.

In surveillance video of the incident, the woman is seen being pinned against the wall in her vestibule as the culprit tries to kiss her and forcibly grope her buttocks, breasts and groin, according to the NYPD.

The man, who police described as an adult male, approximately 160 pounds, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium build, medium complexion and bald, fled eastbound on Madison Street towards Catherine Street. He was last seen wearing a beige New York Yankees baseball cap, a plaid collared shirt, light colored sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

NYPD Screenshot

The woman refused medical attention, police said.

Some Chinatown residents feel that the incident hit too close to home, while others said there are not enough lights on the block where it occurred.

"As safe as any woman would, so you'll have your pepper spray or mace on your keys, but usually these streets are pretty busy," Kayla Pasquale told ABC7 New York.

"Some of these streets are pretty dark at night, and anything can happen," Kirby Santos said.

Anyone with more information about the incident may call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Featured Image via NYPD

