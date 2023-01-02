NYPD asks public’s help tracking down Bronx hit-and-run suspect

Cops are asking the public’s help tracking down a driver they say seriously injured a pedestrian in a Bronx hit-and-run crash, police said Monday.

The wanted suspect was identified by police Monday as 27-year-old Shaquille Wray.

Police say Wray was speeding in a red BMW when he struck a 43-year-old woman crossing near Clay Ave. and E. 175th St. in Mount Hope about 11:50 a.m. Dec. 12.

The victim was taken by medics to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police conducted a video canvas — a tool being used more and more frequently by the NYPD, as the Daily News recently reported — and were able to track the driver to a deli before the collision.

Officers assigned to the 46th Precinct recognized Wray from surveillance video, police said.

Wray lives in the Bronx and has a prior arrest record.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.