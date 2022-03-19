NYPD: Bar patron opened fire, shot 2, in retaliation for being kicked out

Associated Press

A former Navy sailor and convicted killer testified Thursday that Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife asked him and another man to kill the former NBA player nearly 12 years ago in Atlanta. Jimmie Martin testified in the trial of Billy Ray Turner, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the death of Wright. Wright's decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in east Memphis on July 28, 2010 — nine days after he placed a gunshot-ridden 911 call and several days after the 34-year-old father of six was reporting missing.