NYPD boats provide city with extra line of defense against terrorism
Built-in sensors on the boats alert NYPD Counterterrorism to radioactive materials that could be snuck in through the harbor.
The Hotel Sheets Direct bedding offers cooling and anti-aging benefits. Does it live up to the 22,000+ five-star Amazon reviews?
Opal entered the webcam market two years ago with its C1 desktop camera. Now, the company is back and this time it's going after laptop users with the itty bitty Tadpole.
Atlas, a 3D generative AI platform, is launching with $6 million in seed funding after two years in stealth. The platform partners with game developers and brands to build virtual worlds in a fraction of the time it takes using traditional methods. Atlas allows developers to generate detailed 3D models from reference images and text.
Cook like the Contessa: Amazon has Le Creuset's Dutch ovens, skillets, cocottes and more, starting at just $22.
Moody's estimated that new union contracts will cost the major Hollywood studios between $450 million to $600 million annually.
The Portal is a handheld meant for the PlayStation 5 faithful. It can only stream games from your PS5, and your experience with it is entirely determined by your network connection.
Israeli forces on Monday surrounded Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which Israel claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast command center that the militant group built underneath the facility.
You'll love the look of these jeans, trousers and corduroys.
Hot Wheels has selected a 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata nicknamed Chimera as the 2023 Legends Tour winner. The car was built by Chris Watson in New Zealand.
The late-night show host's campaign for a candidate in the Bird of the Century contest has ruffled feathers in New Zealand.
This week marked OpenAI's first-ever dev conference, where the Microsoft-backed AI startup announced a host of new products. In this edition of WiR, we spotlight Brian's review of the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Air and M3 iMac 24-inch; Mozilla betting on a decentralized social networking future; Ford shuttering a company that was building an app for plumbers, electricians and other trades; and Tim Cook's thoughts on generative AI.
Bag up the savings! Score a snazzy crossbody for $69 (from $299), a pebbled leather backpack for $120 (from $399), a $45 wallet and more.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
We talk Dodge Ramcharger, Audi TT, Tesla Cybertruck, Toyota Prius Prime, Tesla Cybertruck, '73 Chevelle, '93 Suburban and more.
OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.
Tumblr, a flailing social media site from a bygone era, may be run by a skeleton crew from now on. An alleged internal memo from parent company Automattic has made the rounds on social platforms, stating it has “not gotten the expected results from our effort.”
Amazon reportedly plans to remove the Android core from its Fire TVs, smart displays and other devices. Inside sources, job listings and other materials support Amazon’s alleged move to a new Linux-based operating system codenamed ‘Vega.’
It's an open secret that the data sets used to train AI models are deeply flawed. Image corpora tends to be U.S.- and Western-centric, partly because Western images dominated the internet when the data sets were compiled. Now, OpenAI says that it wants to combat them by partnering with outside institutions to create new, hopefully improved data sets.
Subway CEO John Chidsey is full speed ahead on building up the basics to "fix" the 58-year-old brand.
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.