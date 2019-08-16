NYPD bomb squad clears suspicious packages at Fulton Street station; 3rd found in Chelsea

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – New York City police briefly urged people to avoid an intersection in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood as authorities checked out a suspicious package, before finding that it wasn’t harmful.

The scare happened about two hours after two abandoned objects that looked like pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of a major transit hub in lower Manhattan. The police bomb squad later determined they were not explosives.

Following that scare, the police department tweeted around 9 a.m. that it was looking into an item about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away from the earlier find at Fulton Street.

Police announced within 15 minutes that it had been deemed safe.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet that an investigation into both incidents was ongoing.

The NYPD has cleared the device found at 7th Avenue and 16th Street.



Thank you to New York’s Finest for their quick work and our fellow New Yorkers for keeping calm and patient as the NYPD did their work.



Investigations into this and the Fulton street incident are underway. https://t.co/yEyGSTyfrf







— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2019

There weren’t immediate details about the Chelsea object, which was above ground. Police said it was too soon to know whether it was related to the objects at the Fulton Street station.

Fulton Street scare

Two abandoned objects that appeared to be pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of a major lower Manhattan subway station during the morning commute Friday before police determined they were not explosives.

A bomb squad cleared the two suspicious devices found at the Fulton Street Station, which shut down the station and diverted multiple train lines, authorities said.

A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains are not stopping at Fulton St, the New York City Subway account tweeted.

We are so relieved that @NYPDTransit reports that the devices found at Fulton St do not pose an immediate risk to our customers. The police are still investigating and reroutes are still in effect. We know this has impacted many of your commutes and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/8z4RD6gZVY — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 16, 2019

The NYPD Counterterrorism unit cleared two devices which appear to be two pressure cookers left by a stairway.

"Our Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices," the counter-terrorism unit tweeted.

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf



— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

"The suspicion is that they were placed there to suggest that they were electronic devices and possible bombs," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on WCBS-AM.

R trains are not stopping at Cortlandt St in both directions, the subway account tweeted.

"W train service is suspended. Please avoid the area and use N, Q, or R train service if possible," the account tweeted.

Michael Oji, a New Jersey resident who works in lower Manhattan, said he's lived in the metro area for more than 20 years and saw the additional security that came to the area after the Sept. 11 attacks.

"This is supposed to be the safest part of the world, but when you see this, it's a little bit unnerving," he said just outside an entrance to the station that had been closed off by armed officers. "Going to work in the morning, thinking that everything's OK, and you run into something like this, it's scary."

De Blasio thanked both police "and everyone who kept calm through this."

New York Police Department Counterterrorism Chief James Waters tweeted photos of the objects, which looked like pressure cookers.

In September 2016, a pressure-cooker bomb went off in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 30 people. The bomber, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, also planted a second pressure-cooker bomb nearby that never exploded and a small pipe bomb that went off along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, frightening participants but injuring no one.