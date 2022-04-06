NYPD brass say repeat offenders big factor in city’s rising crime rate — murders are down, but shooting and overall crime still way up

Repeat offenders are a big factor in a 44% surge in the crime rate this year, NYPD officials said Wednesday.

More than 500 suspects arrested this year have at least three robbery, burglary or shoplifting arrests, police said.

But despite the surge in crime by repeat offenders, police officials pointed with hope to two positive numbers as they released crime data for March.

One was a 16% drop in murders — police counted 32 homicides in March, compared to 38 in March 2021.

The other was a 28% spike in the number of arrests for the crimes that comprise the crime rate — murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto. That arrest surge is a sign cops are taking more offenders off the streets.

“People are concerned, and we completely understand that,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “We are deploying added resources and really trying to get these people off the streets.”

Sewell promised the NYPD would reverse the crime surge that started two years ago with a stunning spike in gun violence. So far this year 332 people have been shot, up 15% from the 190 in the same period of 2021.

The NYPD is banking on its recently unveiled Neighborhood Safety Unit, whose officers in 30 precincts and four housing bureau commands are tasked with taking guns off the street and have thus far made 135 arrests, 25 of them linked to guns.

Police have also renewed their focus on broken windows policing, which includes more enforcement of quality-of-life infractions, in hope of preventing the sense of disorder in which police believe violent crime flourishes.

“What we’re seeing obviously is recividism,” said Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri. “But what we’re also seeing here is less people incarcerated.”

He noted that 91 people have been arrested thus far this year for at least three burglaries, while another 379 have been busted for at least three instances of shoplifting. There have also been 64 suspects busted for robbery at least three times this year, up from 56 in 2019.

In March, police made 4,025 criminal arrests, compared to 3,140 in March 2021.

But there was no downturn in shooting incidents, with 155 in March compared to 99 last year. And transit crime was also up, with 180 serious crimes reported in March compared to 118 in March 2021.

For the year, crime is up 44%, driven by a 48% jump in robberies and a 81% spike in stolen vehicles. Murders, however, are down 9 %, with 96 compared to 105 at this time last year.