NYPD busts Brooklyn bar shooting murder suspect in Houston

A man wanted for gunning down a 39-year-old regular at a Brooklyn cocktail lounge was nabbed 1,600 miles away from the site of the fatal shooting, police said Friday.

Detectives tracked down and arrested Hassan Allan in his hometown of Houston, Texas, on Aug. 16 for the killing of Michael Anansingh on March 21, 2021.

Allan was extradited to New York on Thursday, where he was charged with murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment. He was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday.

Anansingh was a regular at Erv’s, a bar on Beekman in Prospect Lefferts Gardens about 8:20 p.m. when he got into an argument with Allan outside the bar, cops said. The fight was over a woman.

The confrontation escalated quickly and Allen pulled a gun, shooting Anansingh three times, hitting him in the neck.

Anansingh’s sister had just gone inside the bar to retrieve her purse when the shooting took place, heartbroken relatives told the Daily News.

“It’s very terrible. He was a very kind, friendly and loving person. All the neighbors are crying,” his wife, Dilfuza Anansingh, 48, told The News. “He looked after his mother until she died. He was a very gentle man.”