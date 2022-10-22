NYPD busts ninja sword suspect who attacked man convicted in 2019 NYC subway bomb scare

A man who allegedly dressed like a ninja when he attacked the culprit of a 2019 subway bomb scare was busted in Manhattan on Friday, police said.

Selwyn Bernard, 27, was found by cops at the corner of Lispenard St. and W. Broadway in Tribeca after a tipoff from someone in the community, police said.

Bernard dressed up like a ninja and bashed Larry Griffin over the head Tuesday with what looked like a samurai sword as the two fought on a subway platform inside the A/C subway station at Chambers St. and Warren St., said police.

Griffin was the culprit of a 2019 bomb scare after he dropped three rice cookers in the Fulton Street Station near William St. in Lower Manhattan.

Cops believed the rice cookers were pressure bombs placed in the train stations due to their proximity to the Federal Reserve Bank. It turned out they were harmless. Griffin pleaded guilty, and served prison time on a charge of placing a fake bomb. He’s now free on parole.

Bernard’s arrest record includes charges of strangulation, burglary, assault and fare evasion, police said.