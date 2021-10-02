NYPD busts suspect in slaying of Bronx Bloods gang member

A Bronx man was busted in the slaying in March of a suspected Bloods gang member, police said Friday.

Anthony Diaz, 23, of Crotona, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal weapons possession, police said. Officers arrested him Thursday.

Diaz is accused in the shooting of Eric Swinney, 27, who was shot early March 4 near the intersection of Boston Road and E. 173rd St. in the Bronx’s Crotona Park East area.

Officers responded to the scene after the NYPD’s ShotSpotter microphones captured the sound of 10 gunshots in the area, police said.

At the time, police identified Swinney as a Bloods gang member. Swinney was hit several times in the torso, and was declared dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.