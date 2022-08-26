NYPD busts teen in Bronx shooting death of NYCHA worker on lunch break in park filled with children

A 16-year-old boy was charged in a series of gun blasts outside a Bronx park full of children that killed a NYCHA maintenance man on his lunch break, cops said Friday.

The teen was taken into custody on Thursday for the Aug. 19 shooting and was charged with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession. His name was not disclosed because of his age.

He was arrested after he was identified as one of two suspects on a scooter who drove past the St. Mary’s Park Houses in Longwood and sprayed the sidewalk with bullets, police said.

The alleged shooter was identified following an extensive video canvass of the area, a police source said.

Nelson Mattocks, 49, of Astoria, Queens, was eating his lunch inside a playground at the housing complex, where he worked, and was shot multiple times. He died a short time later at Lincoln Hospital.

It was not immediately clear if the teen was aiming at Mattocks or someone else in the park, police said.

“Honestly, it was wrong time, wrong place,” the victim’s daughter, Tyjai Mattocks, told the Daily News following the shooting.

“The mayor needs to get these guns off the street because my father ain’t deserve that. They were shooting into a park — a park for kids — and my father happened to get the crossfire.”

Mattocks found his purpose in his work, his daughter said.

“He was a good dude,” she said. “He worked. That was his everything — his job.”

The teen’s arraignment was pending in Bronx Criminal Court Friday.