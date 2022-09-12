NYPD captain dies of 9/11-related illness on 21st anniversary of attacks

A veteran NYPD captain died of a 9/11-related illness on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist strikes Sunday, according to her union.

Capt. Janelle Sanders died of an unspecified ailment, the Captains Endowment Association said in a tweet.

“We will never forget the brave men and women who lost their lives twenty-one years ago on this sad day,” the organization said. “Today, we lost active Captain Janelle Sanders due to 9/11 illness. May she rest in peace.”

Sanders joined the force in March of 2000 and rose through the ranks, according to police records. She became a captain in September 2021.

Sanders was assigned to Harlem’s 32nd Precinct at the time of her death.

______