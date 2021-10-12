NYPD closing in on $4-million jewelry robbery crew targeting Manhattan clubs and restaurants: ‘You can absolutely expect more arrests’

Cops are close to cracking a $4-million jewelry robbery ring that targets patrons at Manhattan’s ritziest nightclubs and restaurants, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday.

“We’re working with all five district attorneys and multiple federal agencies on a task force on this,” Shea said on Fox 5′s “Good Morning New York.” “You can absolutely expect more arrests as we get closer to bringing this to a conclusion.”

A 19-year-old member of the robbery crew, known as OED or “Own Every Dollar,” was apprehended early Monday morning following a confrontation with police in Chelsea on W. 28th St. near Sixth Ave. in which cops fired at least three shots at an escaping BMW.

Cops were on alert for the robbery crew when they tried to stop the BMW, which had a license plate that belonged to a Mercedes Benz, officials said.

Shots were fired moments later, with the BMW driver jumping a curb before speeding off down W. 28th St. toward Fifth Ave.

When they hit the corner, the three men inside abandoned the car and ran off, cops said. The 19-year-old suspect was apprehended a short time later near Madison Square Park.

Charges against the teen suspect were still pending Tuesday.

Police believe the robbery crew has netted more than $4 million in jewelry since the spree began in the summer.

Cops say the suspects from the Monday morning shooting may be linked to two August robberies.

On Aug. 14, two men, ages 47 and 27, were robbed as they left TAO Downtown. Police said the crooks got away with a Richard Mille watch and other jewelry worth about $4 million from the older victim and a $10,000 medallion necklace from the younger victim.

On Aug. 19, a 34-year-old man leaving Pergola on W. 28th St. near Sixth Ave. in Chelsea was robbed of about $100,000 worth of jewelry.

Cops are also investigating if the suspects can be linked to the Sept. 15 robbery at the celebrity hangout Philippe, a high-end Chinese restaurant on E. 60th St. In that incident, a 28-year-old man on a first date was shot in the leg trying to fight back against two masked suspects. The crooks fled with a Rolex from another diner.

Shea said Tuesday the crew has “absolute gang ties.”

“We are tracking a number of these cases throughout the city,” Shea told 1010 WINS. “Our message to them is we are going to come after you with the full might and fury of the criminal justice system.”