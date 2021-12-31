New NYPD commissioner names veteran officers as first deputy commissioner, chief of department

Two veteran NYPD officers were named Friday as first deputy commissioner and chief of department by incoming police commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Inspector Edwin Caban, who began his NYPD career in 1991 patrolling the streets of the South Bronx, will be Sewell’s first deputy commissioner. Kenneth Corey, currently the NYPD’s chief of training, will be Sewell’s chief of department.

“Inspector Caban and Chief Corey have more than six decades of policing experience between them and are well-prepared to help lead this department as we address violent crime and other public safety challenges head-on,” Sewell said.

Caban was promoted to lieutenant in 1999, and to captain in 2005. He was executive officer of East Harlem’s 23rd Precinct before being picked in 2006 as commanding officer of Harlem’s 25th Precinct.

Caban recently has worked in Patrol Borough Brooklyn North. He will be the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the police department.

Caban’s father was a transit police detective and was president of the Transit Police Hispanic Society.

“Throughout my career, I have sought to forge relationships with communities in order to build trust so that we could more effectively fight crime — and I will take that same approach as we seek to rid our city of shootings, subway attacks, hate crimes, and other public safety challenges that threaten New Yorkers and our way of life,” Caban said.

Corey, a Brooklyn native, has been responsible for the training of recruit police officers, civilian employees and executive and management personnel. He also spearheads continuing education and training for the police department.

Corey held executive roles in several precincts, including as the commanding officer of the first deputy commissioner’s office under former Police Commissioner William Bratton.

Corey also served three years as the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island. While he was there, shootings and homicides in the borough were cut in half and major crime decreased by 11%.