NYPD Commissioner Sewell and Manhattan DA Bragg meet amid dispute over prosecution policies

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg met Tuesday with Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell to discuss how he plans to prosecute certain crimes.

The meeting at Bragg’s office came four days after Sewell, in an email to every NYPD officer, said the new DA’s policies made her worry about the safety of cops and the general public.

After the meeting, the DA and Sewell released a joint statement noting they “met to discuss issues of mutual concern.”

“The discussion was open, candid and productive,” the statement said. “The meeting was to share ideas and examine policy differences that could be clarified and harmonized toward a common vision that acknowledges the need for criminal justice reform and alternatives to incarceration.

“It was agreed that police and prosecutors would weigh the individual facts and circumstances of each case with a view toward justice and work together to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Bragg, a former federal prosecutor who campaigned on a promise of criminal justice reform, issued a memo shortly after taking office stating that line prosecutors should not bring armed robbery charges in commercial settings as long as the offender “didn’t create a genuine risk of physical harm.” Instead, the memo stated, prosecutors should pursue petit larceny charges.

Bragg also promised to continue the policy of his predecessor, Cy Vance, in not prosecuting certain non-violent crimes.

“These policy changes not only will, in and of themselves, make us safer,” Bragg wrote in the memo. “They also will free up prosecutorial resources to focus on violent crime.”

The memo set off a firestorm.

Sewell jumped into the fray, saying the new policy, “injects debate into decisions that would otherwise be uncontroversial, will invite violence against police officers and will have deleterious effects on our relationship with the communities we protect.”

Bragg, Manhattan’s first Black district attorney, has said the memo was misunderstood and vowed that reducing gun violence and ensuring safe streets is his top priority.

“We know that our first civil right is the right to walk safely to our corner store,” he said Saturday.